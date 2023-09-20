Thai father arrested for killing daughter confesses to having killed four other children

BANGKOK - A father who admitted to killing his two-year-old daughter allegedly confessed to having killed four of his sons between 2013 and 2018, reported the Bangkok Post.

Songsak, 46, is a father of 10 with four wives, police said. His children are aged between six months and 22 years old.

He was arrested on Sept 10 after social media influencer Kanthas Phongphaibulwet alerted the police of suspected child abuse in an apartment in Bangkok’s Bang Khen district.

The police freed two of Songkak’s daughters, aged 12 and four, who were reportedly locked up in the apartment’s bathroom. Police said the younger girl lost her sight due to physical abuse.

Songsak admitted to the police that he and his third wife, Sunan, had killed another daughter, a two-year-old, at the apartment in May.

The couple said they buried the girl’s body with cement under the kitchen floor of Sunan’s house in Kamphaeng Phet, a province in upper central Thailand.

On Tuesday, the police found the girl’s body, which was wrapped in trash bags and buried about 70cm underground in Sunan’s house, reported The Nation.

During police questioning, Songsak further revealed that he also killed four of his sons, who were previously reported missing, in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

All four boys were reportedly less than one year old when they were killed. Their bodies were dumped in different parts of Bangkok, according to Thaiger news outlet.

Songsak reportedly admitted to the police that he hated the noise from crying children. He also said he had received treatment for his mental health condition.