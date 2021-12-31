Thai farmers fear loss of land to mega industrial zone

BAN PHO, THAILAND (REUTERS) - Ms Ubon Chansoi has lived in a modest wooden home in rural Thailand for about 60 years, farming and rearing fish for a living that is now threatened by an ambitious plan to turn agricultural land in her village in Chachoengsao province into an industrial zone.

Chachoengsao is one of three provinces covered by the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project that includes several industries, a high-speed railway line, an airport and upgrades to two deep-sea ports in an area of about 1.3 million hectares.

The US$45 billion (S$60.83 billion) EEC project is a centrepiece of the Thai government's efforts to boost economic growth and encourage investment with speedier approvals, tax breaks and special visas for investors, as well as land leases for up to 99 years.

But for tens of thousands of villagers who have lived in the three EEC provinces of Chachoengsao, Chon Buri and Rayong for generations, there are few benefits and many will lose their land and homes, activists warn.

"The government only cares about business. It is giving away our land to big companies," said Ms Ubon, 73, gesturing to the trees and the ponds teeming with tilapia and catfish.

"For us, this is our life and our livelihood, and it will be very difficult to adjust to a new place and a new life if we have to leave," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Thailand's tourism-reliant economy, South-east Asia's second-largest, suffered its deepest slump in over two decades last year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, and authorities are keen to lure back local and foreign investors.

The EEC is a key part of the plan, with authorities expecting at least US$10 billion in investments this year.

But residents say authorities did not consult with them on the plans, and that the project will damage the environment and livelihoods that rely largely on farming and fishing.

"There were some public hearings, but many were held far away, or were online, or we were not informed. Some had a lot of police, making it difficult for us to voice our concerns," said Mr Sarayut Sonraksa, 40, a farmer in Ban Pho village in Chachoengsao.

"We are already seeing more flooding, more coastal erosion, and waste being dumped, and we are worried it will get worse and affect the land and water even more," said Mr Sarayut, who has taken the lead in campaigning against the EEC in his village.

More than 40 public hearings were held to seek residents' opinions, said Ms Tasanee Kiatpatraporn, a deputy secretary-general in the Eastern Economic Corridor Policy Committee (EECPC), a state agency.

Further, forested areas and "good agricultural land" are being maintained, and the EEC promotes industries engaged in"activities which employ advanced and modern technologies, innovations, and are environmentally friendly", she added.