Thai faith healer charged with rape, child abuse

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

As a deeply superstitious country, many in Thailand turn to faith healers for comfort and hope in times of hardship.

BANGKOK – One of Thailand’s best-known faith healers has been arrested on rape and child sexual abuse charges, police said on May 20 , as investigators urged other potential victims to come forward.

Buddhist-majority Thailand is a deeply superstitious country, where many people believe in reincarnation and karma – the idea that one’s current life is shaped by actions in a previous life.

Many critically ill people or those facing personal hardships turn to spiritual rituals or faith healers for comfort and hope, with some offering donations for the services.

Police said on May 20 they arrested self-professed healer Paisal Sanchai, 67, in May in the northern province of Lamphun and charged him with rape and sexual abuse of a minor.

Paisal has for decades been a popular faith healer admired by people ranging from the working class to the elite, with many seeking his spiritual guidance and help to heal.

He gained widespread attention after being visited in 2023 by a popular actor suffering from an autoimmune disease. The actor died in 2024 .

“We have gathered evidence that gives us confidence to prosecute,” Central Investigation Bureau officer Pattanasak Bubpasuwan told reporters at a press conference in Bangkok.

Police displayed blurred images they said showed Paisal performing a sex act that was filmed by a victim in 2025 .

Mr Pattanasak said two alleged victims had filed complaints after visiting Paisal for chronic pain and other health problems.

One of them was under 18, police said.

Paisal allegedly asked one man to remove his trousers before performing oral sex and touching his genitals, and advised a minor to have sex with a dog as part of a purported treatment, according to police.

Under Thai law, the offences can be punished by up to 20 years in prison.

Police urged other possible victims to speak with the authorities, saying they believed the case could involve more people.

“No one else has filed a complaint with us yet, but we want more people to come forward,” police official Ekasit Pansitha told reporters. AFP