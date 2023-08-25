Thai ex-PM Thaksin won’t be allowed to transfer to private hospital: Officials

BANGKOK - A senior Justice Ministry official and the chief of the Corrections Department said on Thursday that former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was still receiving treatment at the Police General Hospital and would not be easily allowed to be moved to a more comfortable private hospital.

Mr Sahakarn Phetnarin, deputy permanent secretary for Justice Ministry, and Mr Nassathee Thongplad, commander of the Bangkok Remand Prison, held two separate press conferences to dismiss speculations that Thaksin had been moved from the police hospital to Phraram 9 Hospital, in which Thaksin’s family has major shares.

Thaksin returned to Thailand after living in self-imposed exile for 15 years - following his overthrow by a military coup in 2006 - to face imprisonment in a combined jail term of 8 years.

He was rushed from the prison hospital of the Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital at 1am on Wednesday, after doctors inside the prison hospital found he had chest pain and constantly high blood pressure.

His opponents cried foul over the report of his transfer outside the prison to the hospital, speculating that he might receive VIP treatment on the 14th floor of a building which has a view of a pristine golf course nearby.

Some even suspected he might have been moved to the more comfortable Phraram 9 Hospital, as the authorities have never shown his photo inside the Police Hospital.

“He’s definitely inside the Police Hospital but his photos cannot be shared because dissemination of inmates’ photos is prohibited, whose rights are protected by the law,” said Mr Sahakarn, who added that patients also have their privacy rights protected by the law.

The deputy permanent secretary said there was no reason to transfer Thaksin from the police hospital to a private hospital because doctors at the Police General Hospital can handle his medical conditions.

He also said that four officials of the Corrections Department were deployed in front of Thaksin’s room.

“The officials and police will ensure no untoward incident would happen. If anything happens, they would be held responsible,” he said.

He reiterated that Thaksin had four comorbidities – a heart lacking enough blood flow, adhesion in lungs, hypertension, and herniated discs. Once he was put behind bars, tension and worries caused his conditions to worsen.

After the first five days, his relatives can seek permission from the Bangkok Remand Prison to visit him during the normal visiting hours of the Police General Hospital, which are from 11am to 1pm and 5pm to 7pm.Thaksin will not be allowed to use telephones during his stay in the hospital.

Apart from close relatives, only individuals such as diplomats and executives of international organisations can visit him, said Mr Sahakarn.

He said doctors would be the ones to make a decision on when Thaksin should be sent back behind bars.

“He will be transferred only if doctors come up with a clear medical report that they cannot treat him,” he said, adding that several ill inmates had earlier been transferred from hospitals inside prisons to the police hospital, but they did not make headlines because they were not big names.

The commander of the Bangkok Remand Prison said his prison had been regularly updated on Thaksin’s condition at the police hospital.

Mr Nassathee said the prison allowed only 10 relatives to visit him each day and 10 names had already been submitted and granted permission to visit Thaksin on August 28.

Meanwhile, Mr Soponrat Singhajaru, director of the Police Hospital, said the team of six specialist doctors in charge of Thaksin had not sought permission from him to transfer Thaksin to another hospital at all. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK