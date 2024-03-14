Thai ex-PM Thaksin makes first public appearance since release

BANGKOK - Thailand’s former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra visited a Bangkok temple on March 14, an AFP reporter saw, in his first public appearance since being freed early from a jail sentence for graft and abuse of power.

The controversial billionaire, twice elected premier and ousted in a 2006 military coup, went to the Bangkok City Pillar shrine ahead of a trip to Chiang Mai in the kingdom’s north later in the day.

Scores of media camped out in front of the shrine where Mr Thaksin, wearing a blue shirt and a neck brace, prayed from around 5am (6am Singapore time).

Later on March 14, he is due to fly to Chiang Mai – his home city and traditional political power base – to pray at the graves of his deceased relatives.

He was accompanied by his daughter Paetongtarn, now head of his Pheu Thai party, and her husband.

The 74-year-old veteran politician returned to the kingdom in August after 15 years of self-exile and was immediately jailed for eight years on charges dating back to his time in power.

But his sentence was cut to one year by King Maha Vajiralongkorn within days of his return and in February, the government said Mr Thaksin was eligible for early release because of his age and health.

The former Manchester City owner’s return to Thailand in 2023 came shortly after his Pheu Thai party seized the initiative to form a coalition government after losing the popular vote to the progressive Move Forward Party.

The timing of his return led many to conclude that a backroom deal had been struck to cut his jail time, a suggestion denied by the Pheu Thai-led government.

Mr Ramet Rattanachaweng, spokesman for the royalist Democrat party, said the public would be watching closely to see if Mr Thaksin is being given special treatment.

“He is on parole. If he gets something beyond regular regulations, the probation and corrections departments will have to explain themselves,” Mr Ramet said.

Mr Thaksin is widely seen as still wielding great influence with Pheu Thai, and on his release in February, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that “everyone in the government is ready to listen” to the veteran leader.

Mr Srettha is due to visit Chiang Mai from March 15 on his return from official visits to Germany and France, and told reporters in Paris he would meet Mr Thaksin “if opportunity and time allow”, according to public broadcaster ThaiPBS.

Pheu Thai spokesman Danuporn Punnakanta on March 12 urged the party’s MPs not to go and see Mr Thaksin, saying they should be in Bangkok for March 14’s Parliament session.

Mr Thaksin is one of the most influential but divisive figures in modern Thai history.

A former police officer turned telecoms tycoon, he is loved by millions of rural Thais for his populist policies in the early 2000s but has long been opposed by the country’s royalist and pro-military establishment.

The tussle for dominance between the establishment and Mr Thaksin and his allies has largely defined Thai politics over the past two decades. AFP