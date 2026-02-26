Straitstimes.com header logo

Thai ex-PM Thaksin eligible for release on parole on May 9, says official

Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra is currently incarcerated at Klong Prem Central Prison.

BANGKOK - Former Thai prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be eligible for parole on May 9, 2026, after serving eight months of

his 1-year sentence for corruption,

with no requirement for an electronic monitoring bracelet.

Mr Yutthana Nakruangsri, Deputy Director-General and spokesman of the Corrections Department, confirmed the timeline for Thaksin’s parole eligibility.

Thaksin is currently incarcerated at Klong Prem Central Prison.

According to Mr Yutthana, the prison has yet to finalise the list of prisoners eligible for parole, as the Corrections Department requires a one-two month advance submission of names. Thaksin’s eligibility follows the criteria of serving two-thirds of his sentence.

Although his release will be on May 9, a Saturday, officials are obligated to ensure the prisoner’s rights are upheld, with release procedures beginning early in the morning, between 7am to 8am. Thaksin will then be transferred to the designated location of his sponsor for parole supervision.

Mr Yutthana further stated that Thaksin would not be required to wear an electronic monitoring bracelet (EM) due to the short length of his sentence.

However, he will need to report to the Parole Department according to a set schedule. Once Thaksin completes his full sentence, he will receive a clearance certificate from the prison. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

