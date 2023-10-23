Thai ex-PM Thaksin allowed to remain in hospital for further treatment

BANGKOK - Jailed Thai ex-prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra would continue his medical treatment at the Police General Hospital, the Department of Corrections said on Saturday, while allowing the extension of his stay outside prison after the expiry of the initially granted 60 days.

Department of Corrections director-general Sahakarn Phetnarin said the decision to allow Thaksin to remain in hospital was based on recommendation from doctors, who want him to remain in hospital to receive proper medical treatment for ailments related to high blood pressure, respiratory problems and other age-related ailments.

The approval of the Department of Corrections, the medical recommendation and related proofs have been submitted to the permanent secretary of the Justice Ministry for final approval on the extension of Thaksin’s hospital stay.

Thaksin returned to Thailand on Aug 22 after living in self-imposed exile for 15 years – following his overthrow by a military coup in 2006 – to face imprisonment in a combined jail term of eight years.

He was transfered from the prison hospital of the Bangkok Remand Prison to the Police General Hospital after doctors in the prison hospital found he had chest pain and constant high blood pressure.

Thai authorities have said Thaksin would not be easily allowed to be moved to a more comfortable private hospital. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK