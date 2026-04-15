Thai embassy in Tehran urges Thais to prepare for evacuation

The embassy said the current two-week ceasefire should not be seen as lasting peace.

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BANGKOK - The Thai Embassy in Tehran has issued an urgent highest-level security alert, warning Thai nationals in Iran to prepare for immediate evacuation after its latest assessment found the situation had become extremely fragile and at high risk of a new wave of attacks in the near future.

In an announcement issued on April 14, the embassy said the current two-week ceasefire should not be seen as lasting peace.

It described the present calm as only a temporary pause for negotiations and risk management, adding that the latest assessment suggested talks between Iran and the United States were highly likely to fail.

The embassy warned that once the temporary ceasefire ends, or if negotiations collapse altogether, there is a very high possibility that a new round of attacks could break out soon and that the violence could be even more severe than before.

It said southern Iran remained in a critical and highly dangerous condition, particularly areas along the Persian Gulf coast and near the Strait of Hormuz, including Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan and the city of Bandar Abbas.

Thai nationals in Iran have been given a set of strict instructions. They are told not to travel to high-risk southern areas or locations near the Strait of Hormuz.

They have also been warned not to let their guard down even if the situation appears to improve temporarily, and to closely follow updates from the authorities and the embassy.

The embassy has urged all Thais in Iran to remain ready to evacuate at all times by preparing passports, important documents, medicines and emergency belongings so they can leave immediately if necessary.

It also called on them to make sure their registration details with the embassy are up to date so they can be contacted quickly in an emergency.

For Thai nationals in Thailand, the embassy said all travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran should be suspended in every case until further notice.

The embassy said it would continue to monitor the situation closely and would provide updates immediately if there were any changes.

Thai nationals facing an emergency can contact the Royal Thai Embassy in Tehran around the clock. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK