Thai elephant adjusting to new surroundings, wound healing after his return from Sri Lanka

CHIANG MAI - The abscess on Thai elephant Plai Sak Surin’s hip has started to heal, veterinarians tending to the elephant at a conservation centre said on Saturday.

The elephant, one of three gifted to Sri Lanka in 2001, is being tended to at the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre in Lampang, south of Chiang Mai.

He was returned to its home country on July 2 following a diplomatic spat between Thailand and Sri Lanka over alleged mistreatment of the animal.

Officials said the elephant was still adjusting to the ways of Thai mahouts – people who work with elephants – and the Thai language. They believe it will be a long learning phase for the elephant, now that his Sri Lankan mahout has left Thailand.

The officials said the public is not yet allowed to visit Plai Sak Surin because he is still learning new habits.

Meanwhile, veterinarians are keeping a close eye on him while helping him cope with pain from his hip wound. They said on Sunday that the elephant had tested negative for six communicable diseases common among pachyderms during his first seven days of quarantine.

Dr Saran Chansittivej said he will be in quarantine for 30 days and will be tested again on the 15th and 30th days of the quarantine.

She added that the animal appeared to be in good health and in a good mood. He has been showing good appetite, consuming up to 200kg of fresh grass, fruit and salt daily.

He also has good digestion and defecates about 10 to 12 times daily. The vet said he takes about two naps every night, sleeping about two to three hours each time.

Plai Sak Surin was presented to Sri Lanka as a goodwill gesture in 2001 when he was about 10 years old. The Sri Lankan government then gave him to Kande Vihara Temple to serve as a carrier of holy Buddha relics during religious ceremonies.

The 29-year-old elephant was returned to Thailand after he began developing severe health problems.

He was brought back with an injured front left leg, a wound on the hip, a cataract in the right eye and damaged nails and feet. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK