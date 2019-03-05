Thai durian tycoon to hold tournament to find husband for daughter

BANGKOK (DPA) - A Thai durian tycoon will hold a tournament to pick a husband for his youngest daughter, local media reported on Tuesday (March 5).

Arnon Rodthong, 58, posted on social media on Monday that he was looking for a husband for his 26-year-old daughter along with a prize of 10 million baht (S$424,800) and inheritance of his durian business, according to Khaosod English.

By Tuesday, hundreds of men had applied for the position.

It is not yet known what the tournament, to be held in the eastern province of Chantaburi near the resort city of Pattaya on April 1, will involve. However, contenders are expected to be tested on their knowledge of the durian trade.

"I want someone to take care of my business and make it last," Anon was quoted as saying.

"If I wait for a son-in-law to come here and ask (to marry her), it will be too slow, so I'm asking for one right now," he added.

His daughter Karnsita Rodthong said she does not mind the idea.

"I'm not picky. I only want a man that I can bring to social events and take selfies with," she said.