Thai driver rescued from car, which was perched on barrier wall in ‘precarious’ position

BANGKOK - A driver claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel after being rescued from his sedan following a freak accident on Thailand’s Si Rat Expressway on Wednesday.

Mr Atthapol Yolsophon sustained minor injuries when his sedan jumped the barrier wall of an off-ramp to Rama lV Road and crashed into the side of the expressway.

The rear of his vehicle was perched atop the off-ramp’s restraining barrier while its front smashed into the side of the expressway.

The space between the off-ramp and the expressway was so narrow where the crash occurred that the vehicle did not fall into the area below.

The driver told police that he dozed off seconds after turning into the off-ramp, said Mr Maj Thanida Mankatanyu, an inspector of expressways at the police command centre.