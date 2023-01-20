Thai driver rescued from car, which was perched on barrier wall in ‘precarious’ position

The car ended up perched on the off-ramp’s restraining barrier while its front smashed into the side of the expressway. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
The space between the off-ramp and the expressway was narrow enough to prevent the car from falling into the area below. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
BANGKOK - A driver claimed to have fallen asleep at the wheel after being rescued from his sedan following a freak accident on Thailand’s Si Rat Expressway on Wednesday.

Mr Atthapol Yolsophon sustained minor injuries when his sedan jumped the barrier wall of an off-ramp to Rama lV Road and crashed into the side of the expressway.

The rear of his vehicle was perched atop the off-ramp’s restraining barrier while its front smashed into the side of the expressway.

The space between the off-ramp and the expressway was so narrow where the crash occurred that the vehicle did not fall into the area below.

The driver told police that he dozed off seconds after turning into the off-ramp, said Mr Maj Thanida Mankatanyu, an inspector of expressways at the police command centre.

Mr Atthapol Yolsophon claimed he fell asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

He was rushed to a nearby hospital.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, Mr Thanida said.

Police had to use a crane to remove the car from the top of the barrier wall. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

The car being removed from the crash site on Jan 18, 2023. PHOTO: THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK
