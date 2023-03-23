Thai court jails ex-Australian embassy staff over toilet spycams

Nayot Thamsongsana installed cameras in women's bathrooms at the Australian Embassy in Bangkok. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GOOGLE MAPS
Updated
39 min ago
Published
53 min ago

BANGKOK - A former IT manager at the Australian embassy in Thailand was sentenced on Thursday to two years in jail for installing spy cameras in women’s bathrooms at the mission.

Nayot Thamsongsana, 39, pleaded guilty to two counts of committing an indecent act, under the kingdom’s sexual and public nuisance laws.

The cameras were discovered after a memory card was found on the bathroom floor in 2021, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

It is not clear how long they had been installed for.

“The court found him guilty of two counts and sentenced him to two years on each, but with his confession, the penalty was reduced by half,” a prosecutor told AFP.

Nayot was sacked and arrested in January 2022, when the embassy filed a formal complaint.

Sixty women had submitted statements to the police during the investigation, according to ABC.

Digital sex crimes, including the sharing of intimate pictures or videos without permission, remain relatively unusual in Thailand. AFP

More On This Topic
H&M Malaysia makes police report over hidden cameras in fitting rooms
Jail for former nurse who planted camera in staff toilet to peep at colleague

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top