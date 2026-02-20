Straitstimes.com header logo

Thai court extends sentence for lawyer who called for monarchy reform

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Mr Arnon Nampa was a prominent figure during unprecedented youth-led democracy movement protests in Bangkok in 2020.

Mr Arnon Nampa was a prominent figure during unprecedented youth-led democracy movement protests in Bangkok in 2020.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

BANGKOK – A Thai court has sentenced a jailed activist lawyer to an additional two years and eight months in prison for insulting the monarchy at a rally in November 2020, a rights group said on Feb 20, bringing his combined sentence to more than 30 years.

Mr Arnon Nampa, 41, was a prominent figure during unprecedented youth-led democracy movement protests in Bangkok in 2020 that openly called for the monarchy to be reformed.

Thailand’s lese-majeste law protects the palace from criticism and carries a maximum jail sentence of up to 15 years for each perceived royal insult, a punishment widely condemned by international human rights groups as extreme.

Mr Arnon has been in prison since September 2023

for violating the royal insult law stemming from his speeches at political rallies and social media posts between 2020 and 2021.

The verdict on Feb 20 was the 11th of 14 royal insult cases he faces.

According to legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights, at least 291 people have been charged with lese majeste offences since 2020. REUTERS

More on this topic
Thai man’s prison term for royal insult extended to 50 years
Thai woman jailed for 43 years for lese-majeste freed
See more on

Thailand

Royal families

Free speech

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.