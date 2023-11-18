Thai cops nab two foreigners after body of Taiwanese found bound in Bangkok hotel

BANGKOK - Thai police have arrested two suspects and are hunting for two more after a Taiwanese man was found dead in a Bangkok hotel.

The body of Chu Chiang Shen, a 48-year-old Taiwanese national, was found with hands and feet bound in a hotel room in the Udomsuk area on Nov 16.

Police have arrested a 21-year-old Myanmar national, Mr Zwe Lin Pyae, and a 40-year-old Cameroonian, Mr John Agbor. Both have denied murdering Chu.

Investigators said Mr Zwe Lin Pyae was arrested in the Ratchathewi district on Nov 16 after being spotted walking between his room on the fifth floor and the victim’s sixth-floor room on Nov 15 night.

Police said he had confessed to tying up and robbing Chu with help from three accomplices but denied killing the victim.

Mr Zwe said he was hired to target Chu by a Thai woman he met at a Thonburi coffee shop after answering her online advertisement. The woman told him that the victim was wealthy and had a criminal record.

Mr Zwe then teamed up with Mr Agbor and a Caucasian man to steal the victim’s assets, renting a room in the same hotel to monitor Chu’s movements.

This surveillance continued until Nov 15 night when he and his two alleged accomplices entered Chu’s room at around 1am.

The Caucasian man restrained Chu while Mr Zwe bound him with tape and a belt. Mr Agbor was responsible for keeping watch at the front door, police said.