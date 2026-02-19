Straitstimes.com header logo

Thai cops go undercover as lion dancers to nab suspected thief

A video released by the Thai police showed the festive lion dancers approaching the suspect before an officer suddenly emerged from the head of the costume and pinned him to the ground.

BANGKOK – Thai police donned a lion dance costume during this week’s Lunar New Year festivities to arrest a suspect accused of stealing about US$64,000 (S$81,000) worth of Buddhist artefacts, police said on Feb 19.

Officers dressed as a red-and-yellow lion made the arrest on the evening of Feb 18 after receiving a report earlier in February of a home burglary in the suburbs of the capital, Bangkok.

Capital police said the reported break-in involved “numerous Buddhist objects and two 12-inch Buddha statues”, along with evidence of repeated attempts to enter the house, according to a statement.

With few leads, police kept watch for weeks before hatching an unusual plan to join a lion dance procession at a nearby Buddhist temple.

“Officers gradually moved closer to the suspect before arresting him,” police said.

A video released by the Thai police showed the festive lion dancers approaching the suspect before an officer suddenly emerged from the head of the costume and, with help from colleagues, pinned him to the ground.

Police estimated the value of the stolen items at around two million baht (S$81,000).

The suspect, a 33-year-old man, has a criminal record involving drug offences and theft, police added. AFP

