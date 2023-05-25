Thai cannabis sector spooked as Move Forward Party mulls reversing legalisation

BANGKOK – A proposal by Thailand’s election-winning Move Forward Party to reclassify cannabis as a narcotic a year after it was made legal is sowing panic in an industry that is projected to be worth up to US$1.2 billion (S$1.6 billion) over the next few years.

Thousands of businesses have sprung up since consuming and growing the drug became legal, with numerous shops in Bangkok and other tourist areas offering “Best Buds” to delighted tourists and Thai smokers.

But now the prospect of a new government rolling back the freewheeling market is making business owners like Netnapa Singsatit nervous.

“Tax cannabis, like cigarettes or alcohol, and enrich the nation. Don’t put cannabis back in prison,” said Mr Netnapa, who runs the RG420 cannabis shop in Bangkok’s Khao San Road tourist district.

“They should have empathy for us business owners,” he added, one of some 12,000 businesses that have received three-year government permits to operate, according to official data.

The progressive Move Forward is pushing to form the next government after winning the most seats in a May 14 General Election that saw voters clearly rejecting military-linked parties and yearning for a return of civilian-led democracy.

Perhaps surprisingly, it was a party in the outgoing military-backed government that championed the decriminalisation of marijuana, at first ostensibly for medical use.

But the precise legal status of the drug has been hazy.

A promised Bill to set out the rules failed to get through Parliament allowing a huge recreational marijuana business to take advantage of the legal vacuum in a country that for years had a reputation for being tough on drugs.

Move Forward is hoping to form a coalition with other opposition parties including the Pheu Thai Party, which, responding to worries about health and abuse by youngsters, made a campaign promise to ban the recreational use of marijuana.

Move Forward and its allies published their political agenda this week that includes a proposal to “reclassify marijuana as a controlled substance... with new laws regulating and supporting its beneficial uses”.