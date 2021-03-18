Thai business group says Sinovac shots ordered for private vaccination scheme

BANGKOK (REUTERS) - Thailand will procure an additional 100,000 doses of China's Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine to be used and paid for by businesses, an industry group said on Thursday (March 18), in the first phase of a private sector vaccination scheme.

Other South-east Asian countries including Indonesia and the Philippines have also launched private schemes, which proponents say will help kick-start key industries and cut the state burden, though some health experts warn that workers could be prioritised over more vulnerable sections of the population.

"The Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has confirmed our order," Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree told reporters, adding that the vaccine costing 1,000 baht (S$43.60) per dose should be administered in June. About 50,000 individuals in 109 companies, mostly in the food and drug sectors, are joining the scheme after an initial survey, FTI's deputy secretary-general Panitarn Pavarolavidya said.

"This batch is not related to the government's batch for the public. We're in line for the next lot for vaccinations," Mr Panitarn said. Thailand's second phase of its mass vaccination drive is slated for June after the first delivery of the locally produced AstraZeneca vaccine as part of a drive to inoculate half of the country's population of 66.5 million by the year's end.

The country has so far received 200,000 doses of the Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac vaccine and 117,300 doses from AstraZeneca.

On Monday, Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha became the first person to be inoculated with the imported AstraZeneca shots and so far 53,842 people have been vaccinated. Another 800,000 doses of CoronaVac are expected to arrive on March 20 and a further one million doses in April.

Thailand has reported 27,494 Covid-19 infections and 89 fatalities. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said this week that Thailand was in discussions to procure an additional five million doses of CoronaVac.