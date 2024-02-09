Thai bus crash injures 13 Danish tourists, kills driver

BANGKOK – More than a dozen Danish tourists in Thailand were injured after a bus lost control and crashed in the northern Mae Hong Son, a remote mountainous province, officials said on Feb 9.

The driver of the tour bus, a 50 year-old man, died in hospital following the crash that happened late on Feb 8.

Thirteen tourists from Denmark were being treated for serious injuries, including broken bones, district chief Anek Pantayom told Reuters.

The tourists were being driven to a full-moon party, broadcaster ThaiPBS reported.

In December, a bus accident killed 14 and injured 20. REUTERS

