Thai authorities warn of spiked drinks in nightspots after nightclub case

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Ill-intentioned people may secretly mix so-called drink-spiking drugs into water, other drinks or food.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration has warned the public to be extra cautious after social media reports of a person being exposed to a suspected substance, believed to be GHB, at an entertainment venue and later suffering seizures and requiring hospital treatment.

The agency said the exact substance is still being verified.

Ms Supattra Boonserm, secretary-general of the FDA, said ill-intentioned people may secretly mix so-called drink-spiking drugs into water, other drinks or food.

The substances most commonly misused include GHB, alprazolam, ketamine and flunitrazepam, which can act quickly on the nervous system within 10 to 20 minutes.

Reported symptoms include dizziness, drowsiness, confusion, blurred vision, weakness, nausea, vomiting and breathing difficulty.

The FDA advised partygoers not to leave drinks unattended, to avoid going back to an old glass, to open bottles or mix drinks in front of them, to go out in groups and watch for unusual symptoms among friends, and to refuse food, drinks or cigarettes from strangers.

If someone shows worrying symptoms, the agency said friends or venue staff should be alerted immediately and the person taken to hospital as quickly as possible.

They should not be left alone or allowed to leave with someone unknown.

The agency added that these substances are controlled psychotropic drugs and are not available for general sale, although they are still found in illegal trade, especially online.

Anyone with information can report it to the FDA hotline on 1556. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK