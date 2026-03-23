Thai authorities warn of disruption to key medicine supplies, price hikes if Mid-East war drags on

Thai Permanent Secretary for Public Health Somruek Chungsaman said the authorities had assessed the medium-term impact on medicines and medical supplies.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is rolling out a three-phase plan to manage medicine supplies and healthcare services as the conflict in the Middle East shows signs of dragging on, with officials warning that drug prices are likely to rise.

Speaking at the ministry on March 23, Permanent Secretary for Public Health Somruek Chungsaman said the authorities had assessed the medium-term impact on medicines and medical supplies.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already consulted pharmaceutical companies, which confirmed that current stock levels remain sufficient for about three to four months.

However, he said price increases are now inevitable. Particular concern centres on anti-coagulant drugs such as warfarin, which are imported from Israel.

While supplies have not yet been disrupted, the ministry is preparing contingency plans to source alternatives from countries such as India, China and those in Europe if the conflict continues. Registration procedures for substitute imports will also be accelerated.

Other potential pressure points include peritoneal dialysis fluid, which requires special-grade plastic containers that must be imported, and haemodialysis solutions supplied in large containers. The authorities are exploring whether these containers can be reused or replaced with alternative packaging where necessary.

Beyond drug supply, the ministry is also preparing adjustments to healthcare services. Hospitals will be encouraged to expand telemedicine for outpatient care, with usage targeted to rise from 10 per cent to 30 per cent.

Prescription refill periods may be shortened from four months to one or two months, with greater use of medicine delivery services. Healthcare facilities are also being urged to cut energy use, expand solar power installation and reduce paper consumption.

Deputy Permanent Secretary Ekachai Piensriwatchara said additional measures covering drug management, energy use, healthcare services and telemedicine are expected to be announced within the next one to two days.

Draft measures to address potential shortages and price increases are currently being finalised for approval.

Under the ministry’s phased strategy, the short-term plan over the next three to four months will focus on rational drug use and price management.

The authorities are considering stronger price negotiations at the regional or national level if necessary, while encouraging the use of medicines listed on the National List of Essential Medicines and reducing reliance on more expensive alternatives outside the list.

For the medium term, beyond six months, the ministry is promoting a One Province, One Hospital approach to allow resource sharing across health regions, alongside greater use of telemedicine to manage drug distribution and stock levels more efficiently.

In the long term, beyond 12 months, the FDA will support domestic drug production to reduce reliance on imports, as well as longer-term procurement contracts to limit price volatility. A central dashboard is also being developed to monitor drug prices and stock levels, helping the authorities to respond more quickly and prevent hoarding.

Dr Somruek stressed that the measures are not intended to reduce the quality of care, but to ensure that resources are managed efficiently and fairly in the face of potential disruption. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK