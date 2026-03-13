Thai authorities seize over 100,000 fake goods in Bangkok mall raid

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The operation was carried out at MBK Center on March 13.

BANGKOK – Thai authorities seized more than 100,000 counterfeit items valued at nearly US$1 million (S$1.28 million) in a raid at a famous Bangkok shopping mall, as part of steps to tackle intellectual property violations after US trade officials had flagged it as a notorious market.

The operation on March 13 at MBK Center followed the mall’s inclusion in the Office of the US Trade Representative’s 2025 Review of Notorious Markets for Counterfeiting and Piracy published earlier in March , which cites the shopping complex as a location where counterfeit goods are sold.

During the raid, Thai commerce authorities and special-investigation police uncovered a large quantity of counterfeit goods infringing on trademarks and copyrights, primarily bags, shoes, clothing and fashion items that imitated well-known brands, Ms Auramon Supthaweethum, director-general of the Department of Intellectual Property, said in a statement.

Photos shared by the department showed the items being crammed into dozens of large boxes and rubbish bags, and officials holding shoes bearing Nike logos.

The raid underscores the high stakes for Thailand’s retail and tourism sectors, with tourism contributing about 12 per cent of gross domestic product and Bangkok’s malls drawing millions of foreign visitors.

With arrivals slipping to 33 million in 2025 and a 36.7 million target under threat amid Middle East tensions, authorities are under pressure to improve the country’s image.

The move also signals Bangkok’s effort to bolster its position in trade and tariff talks with the US, its largest export market, through closer cooperation.

The mall’s management will terminate lease agreements with offending tenants and step up oversight of merchandise sales, Ms Auramon said. BLOOMBERG