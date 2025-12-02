Thai authorities pledge full restoration of water, electricity systems in Hat Yai by Dec 3

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

In Songkhla province, electricity restoration has reached 92 per cent while tap water restoration has reached 90 per cent.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Emergency Flood Crisis Operations Centre announced that restoration and rehabilitation efforts in flood-hit southern provinces are progressing well.

The restoration of water and electricity supplies in Hat Yai is set to be completed by Dec 3 , as confirmed by spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek at the Government House.

Power and water supplies in Hat Yai are expected to be fully restored by the night of Dec 3 , or by the morning of Dec 4 at the latest .

Hat Yai big-cleaning operation and traffic restoration

Regarding the big-cleaning operation in Hat Yai, Ms Ratchada highlighted the joint efforts of soldiers, provincial administrative organisation workers, government agencies, and volunteers.

So far, three rounds of big cleaning have been completed in four zones, with the operation expected to be completed within 14 days.

Support from the Highways Department, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation, and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation has been instrumental, providing vehicles and tools for the cleaning efforts.

Ms Ratchada also mentioned that the relocation of damaged vehicles from roads is nearly complete, with only a few vehicles remaining on bridges.

Traffic flow is expected to improve once this operation is fully completed.

Compensation distribution to flood victims

On Dec 3 , the government will remit 9,000 baht (S$365) to each of 97,466 families in four southern provinces – Songkhla, Satun, Narathiwat and Pattani .

The Government Savings Bank will make the transfers in the morning , while other banks will do so in the afternoon.

Previously, on Dec 1 , the government paid 9,000 baht to 25,908 families.

A total of 650 families were unable to receive their compensation due to issues with linking their bank accounts to the PromptPay system or inactive accounts.

Support for flood victims continues

The government will continue to provide free fresh food to flood victims for one month, as ordered by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Local administrations have been allocated a budget to distribute funds to municipalities, which will set up kitchens to serve those in need.

Additionally, local administrations have been empowered to expedite compensation payments without the usual scrutiny from the Office of State Audit Commission. Compensation payments will be processed via the PromptPay system.

Those who have lost their identification cards can obtain replacements through mobile units from the Department of Provincial Administration. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK