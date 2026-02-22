Thai authorities find staged foreign government offices during raid on suspected scam hub

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The inspection found the site had previously been used as an operational base for a large scale scam network.

Thai authorities raided a suspected scam site in Surin province on Feb 21.

Officers from the Thai army inspected and collected evidence at the site, which is near the Chong Chom permanent border checkpoint in the province’s Kap Choeng district.

Officers discovered equipment and documents used to defraud victims, including impersonation of government officials, investment solicitations, and other forms of deception, targeting victims in multiple countries.

They also found staged settings designed to resemble overseas government agencies and financial institutions, intended for use in defrauding victims.

The Royal Thai Army reaffirmed its readiness to facilitate the operation and provide strict security throughout the mission, adding that it stands ready to support the Royal Thai Police in collecting evidence for investigations and expanded enforcement against all forms of crime, to strengthen national security and public safety. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK