Thai authorities confirm no Nipah virus infections, warn against fake news

BANGKOK – Thailand’s Department of Medical Services (DMS) has posted on social media to confirm that there are currently no Nipah virus infections in the country.

This is in response to social media posts that have claimed that the director-general of the DMS visited Rajavithi Hospital, with some posts suggesting this was a sign that the Nipah virus had reached Thailand.

The DMS said the visit was part of preparedness planning, including arrangements for facilities and personnel, and urged the public not to share distorted information or fake news that could cause alarm and confusion.

The Ministry of Public Health also held a briefing on the Nipah virus on Jan 26.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithavorn, deputy permanent secretary for public health, said the Department of Disease Control was closely monitoring the outbreak situation in India, and that the situation remained unchanged.

India had reported the same total of two confirmed cases , both healthcare workers at the same hospital in Barasat, West Bengal.

For Thailand, Dr Sophon said the authorities were continuing to monitor developments closely in coordination with the World Health Organization.

The Department of Medical Sciences has prepared laboratory testing capacity with results expected within six to eight hours, while the DMS has convened experts to update clinical treatment guidelines for Nipah virus patients.

The Ministry of Public Health briefing also reaffirmed that person-to-person transmission of the Nipah virus is relatively difficult.

In Thailand, about 10 per cent of fruit bats have been found to carry the virus, low compared with findings of around 40 per cent to 50 per cent in bats in India.

Research has not found Nipah virus infections in pigs or in people living in areas with fruit bats.

Retrospective studies of cerebrospinal fluid samples from encephalitis patients have also never detected Nipah virus. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK