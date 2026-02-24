Thai army says it exchanged fire with Cambodia at border

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Thai soldiers stand guard near barbed wires and tyres installed to mark the border with Cambodia during a military organised tour near Sadok Kok Thom Historical Park on Feb 5.

BANGKOK – Thailand’s army said it exchanged fire with Cambodian forces along their border on Feb 24 , accusing its neighbour of violating a December truce.

Cambodian forces “fired a single 40mm grenade round” near a Thai patrol in the border province of Sisaket i n the morning on Feb 24 , prompting return fire, according to a Thai army statement.

No Thai personnel were injured, the army said.

“Following the incident, Thai forces responded by firing an M79 (grenade launcher) in the direction from which the shot originated, in accordance with the rules of engagement, as a warning and for self-defence,” it added.

Army spokesman Winthai Suvaree said in the statement that “Cambodia’s actions violated the ceasefire agreement”, which ended three weeks of deadly border clashes in late December.

“Preliminary assessment suggests the incident may have resulted from a rotation of Cambodian troops, with new personnel lacking familiarity with regulations and command control, leading to operational shortcomings,” the statement said.

Cambodia rejected allegations that its military fired on Thai troops patrolling their border, Phnom Penh’s information minister said. “These claims are entirely false, fabricated and grossly distort the facts with the deliberate intent to mislead public opinion and provoke tension along the Cambodia–Thailand border,” Mr Neth Pheaktra said.

He reiterated Cambodia’s “unwavering commitment” to the December truce and an earlier short-lived ceasefire deal from October 2025.

“Cambodia is deeply concerned that unilateral allegations made without joint verification, consultation or factual substantiation risk misrepresenting the situation on the ground and undermining mutual trust,” the minister said.

The countries’ century-old border conflict stems from a dispute over the French colonial-era demarcation of their 800km frontier.

The dispute erupted into several rounds of clashes in 2025 , killing dozens of people, including soldiers and civilians, and displacing more than a million in July and December. AFP