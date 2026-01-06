Thai army says Cambodia border strike wounds soldier, violates truce

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

Cambodia’s defence ministry spokeswoman Maly Socheata declined to comment on the alleged strike.

BANGKOK - Thailand’s army said Cambodian forces violated a 10-day-old truce on Jan 6, bombarding a border province with mortars that wounded one soldier.

“Cambodia has violated the ceasefire” on the morning of Jan 6, the Thai army said in a statement, accusing Cambodian forces of firing mortar rounds into Thailand’s Ubon Ratchathani province.

One soldier was wounded by shrapnel and being evacuated for medical treatment, it added.

The decades-old dispute between the South-east Asian neighbours erupted into military clashes several times in 2025, with fighting in December killing dozens of people and displacing around one million on both sides.

The two countries agreed a truce on Dec 27 , ending three weeks of clashes.

The nations’ long-standing conflict stems from a dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of their 800km border, where both sides claim territory and centuries-old temple ruins.

Under the December truce, Cambodia and Thailand pledged to cease fire, freeze troop movements and cooperate on demining efforts along their border.

Bangkok also agreed to release 18 Cambodian soldiers held since July when deadly border clashes that month killed dozens of people.

Thailand freed the Cambodian soldiers on Dec 31, with its foreign ministry saying their release was “a demonstration of goodwill and confidence-building”.

Phnom Penh said last week it remained “hopeful” that their release would “significantly contribute to building mutual trust”.

The United States, China and Malaysia had brokered a truce to end the fighting between Cambodia and Thailand in July, but that ceasefire was short-lived.

In October, US President Donald Trump jetted to Malaysia to oversee the signing of a follow-on declaration, touting new trade deals after the neighbours agreed to prolong their truce.

But Bangkok suspended the agreement in November, after Thai soldiers were wounded by landmines while on patrol at the border.

On Jan 3, one week after the December truce went into effect, Cambodia called on Thailand to pull out its forces from several border areas Phnom Penh claims as its own.

The Thai military has rejected claims it had used force to seize Cambodia territory, insisting its forces were present in areas that had always belonged to Thailand.

While the two nations agreed in late December to stop fighting, they still need to resolve the demarcation of their disputed border.

Cambodia’s defence ministry said in a statement on the morning of Jan 6 that Phnom Penh had proposed a bilateral border committee meeting with Thai counterparts to be held in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province in January.

Bangkok has said previously that meetings to discuss border surveying and demarcation may need to be held by Thailand’s next government, following elections scheduled for Feb 8. AFP