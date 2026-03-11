Straitstimes.com header logo

Thai Airways to raise fares as fuel costs soar and demand surges

Thai Airways posted a full-year net income of 30.9 billion baht in 2025, reversing a net loss of 26.9 billion baht a year earlier.

ST PHOTO: BRIAN TEO

BANGKOK – Thai Airways International will raise ticket prices by 10 per cent to 15 per cent to

offset surging fuel costs

as the state-controlled carrier grapples with “overwhelming” demand from customers shifting travel plans from the Middle East to Europe, said chief financial officer Cherdchom Therdthirasak.

Most of the carrier’s flights to Europe this month reached about 90 per cent of seat capacity, Ms Cherdchom said in an investor video conference on March 11.

Thai Airways has room to raise the fuel surcharge further if oil prices continue to climb, she said.

“Passengers planning to travel should secure their tickets as soon as possible before fares rise further,” she said. “Over the next two weeks, tickets will be extremely limited across both European routes and other destinations.”

Airlines globally are under mounting pressure from higher jet fuel prices, one of the industry’s largest operating costs, as crude oil remains volatile amid the Middle East conflict, which is threatening supply.

Carriers have responded by raising fares and fuel surcharges, testing travellers’ willingness to absorb higher ticket prices even as international travel demand remains resilient.

It is too early to give an outlook for second-quarter passenger demand because of the volatile situation in the Middle East, she said. 

Thai Airways posted a full-year net income of 30.9 billion baht (S$1.24 billion) in 2025, reversing a net loss of 26.9 billion baht a year earlier. Revenue rose 1.3 per cent to 190 billion baht, indicating a more gradual recovery from a court-supervised debt restructuring initiated during the pandemic. BLOOMBERG

