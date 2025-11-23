Thai airlines roll out support measures for passengers affected by Hat Yai flooding

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Thai airlines have offered support measures to passengers affected by the flooding at Hat Yai, including free flight changes and travel credits.

– Several Thai airlines have announced special support measures for passengers travelling to and from Hat Yai International Airport, following severe flooding across Hat Yai district in Songkhla province.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has summarised airline policies issued for passengers affected between Nov 22 and 28 (exact dates vary by carrier) .

Passengers may change flights free of charge or request travel credit depending on each airline’s conditions.

Bangkok Airways

The airline advises passengers travelling via Hat Yai International Airport to allow two to three hours of extra time before departure due to heavy rainfall in Songkhla, which may affect access routes.

Passengers wishing to adjust their travel plans may contact the call centre on 1771 or send a message through Facebook Messenger.

Thai AirAsia

The airline announced the following support measures for passengers flying to and from Hat Yai between Nov 22 and 28:

Free flight change (one-time): No change fee; new travel date must be within 30 days from the original date and subject to seat availability.

Travel credit (to be credited to account): Full fare to be credited; credit is valid for two years from the approval date.

Passengers are advised to arrive at the airport early to avoid delays.

Nok Air

It introduced assistance measures for passengers travelling via Hat Yai International Airport between Nov 23 and 24:

Change of flight (one-time): Valid within one month from the original travel date, with change fee and fare difference waived.

Change of route to nearby airports: One change permitted within one month and no change fee or fare difference. However, there will be no shuttle service provided for rerouted passengers.

Travel voucher: Voucher equivalent to the full ticket price, valid for 90 days.

Passengers may contact the airline through its customer service number on 1318, online channels as well as Nok Air ticketing offices.

Thai Vietjet

The airline issued the following support measure for passengers travelling via Hat Yai International Airport between Nov 22 and 24:

Free flight change (one-time): One free change on the same route, travel date must be within seven days of the original booking. This is subject to seat availability.