Activists to sue Thai government over Pegasus spyware use

BANGKOK - Activists in Thailand are suing the government for using spyware technology to monitor dissidents, the first such case in the country that they hope will help raise awareness and better protect citizens who are subject to increasing surveillance.

Legal non-profit iLaw said it is preparing a lawsuit against the Thai government for its alleged use of Israeli firm NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware to hack into the mobile phones of at least 30 activists and lawyers in 2020 to 2021.

It is the first such case against state surveillance in the nation’s Administrative Court, which tries cases involving government agencies or officials, said Mr Yingcheep Atchanont at iLaw, who is also filing a separate civil lawsuit against NSO.

“It is a difficult case, as we don’t have evidence of who bought the software and who deployed it,” said Mr Yingcheep, 36, whose phone was infected 10 times with Pegasus.

“We are also not confident in the judicial system, but it is all we have. Even if we get a verdict saying our rights were violated, that would be very significant,” he said in an interview in his office.

The ministry of digital economy and society did not respond to a request for comment.

NSO, which did not respond to a request for comment, has said its technology is intended to help catch terrorists, paedophiles and hardened criminals, and is sold to “vetted and legitimate” government clients.

Across Asia, governments are tightening their hold over the Internet with laws aimed at curbing critical social media posts and so-called fake news, while also increasing surveillance with facial recognition and other technologies.

Apple sent an e-mail alert to Mr Yingcheep and dozens of others in Thailand in November 2021, warning that “state-sponsored attackers” may be targeting their mobile phones.

While Apple did not specify the technology used, the United States firm had just that week filed a lawsuit against NSO Group and its parent company for alleged surveillance and targeting of US Apple users with Pegasus spyware.

Tightening control

Pegasus – which turns a mobile phone into a surveillance device, using its microphone and cameras and accessing and exporting messages, photos and emails without the user’s knowledge – is among the most invasive of spyware technologies, rights experts say.

“It was so shocking to me that the government could take control of my phone – it is a bigger violation of my privacy than a policeman watching my house,” said Mr Yingcheep.

“Even if NSO goes away, they will use another company, another technology. It’s not going to stop unless some serious action is taken,” he said.

Many of the victims in Thailand had been detained, arrested, and imprisoned several times for their political activism, or for participating in pro-democracy protests in 2020 to 2021.

The actual number of victims is likely to be much higher, as only iPhones can be tested, and not every victim had his phone examined, according to an investigation by iLaw, with digital rights group DigitalReach and Toronto-based Citizen Lab.