Thai activists targeted by Pegasus spyware: Report

BANGKOK • Dozens of Thai democracy activists were targeted by the controversial Israeli spyware known as Pegasus during the height of intense anti-government protests, according to an international digital rights group's report.

Massive protests engulfed Thailand's capital Bangkok two years ago as thousands called for greater civil freedoms and a loosening of the strict lese majeste laws that prevent any criticism of the monarchy.

The report by Canadian cyber-security watchdog Citizen Lab, in partnership with Thai groups iLaw and DigitalReach, identified some 30 activists, academics, lawyers and NGO workers - mostly connected to civil rights groups - whose mobile devices were affected.

"The infections occurred from October 2020 to November 2021, coinciding with a period of widespread pro-democracy protests, and predominantly targeted key figures in the pro-democracy movement," it said.

Pegasus, which was created by Israeli firm NSO Group, can extract data and activate cameras or microphones once it has infiltrated a mobile device.

The report stops short of saying who was behind the use of the spyware, though it notes that NSO says it sells the technology only to governments.

In its own executive summary of the findings, iLaw said: "It can be circumstantially concluded that the use of Pegasus against dissidents would be of significant benefit to the Thai government."

Among those targeted were lawyer Arnon Nampa, protest leader Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and activist Jatupat Boonpattararaksa, said Citizen Lab.

Ms Panusaya, who faces 10 royal defamation charges, is out on bail, while Mr Jatupat was denied bail earlier this year after also being charged with insulting the monarchy.

Those affected were tipped off last November when technology giant Apple sent a notification informing them that their devices had been targeted by state-backed attacks.

Amnesty International, following an independent probe, condemned the hacking. "These new revelations are a shocking example of just how low the authorities might stoop to control peaceful dissent," said technologist Etienne Maynier.

"It is worth remembering that this is only what has been found so far, and the scale of surveillance attempts could be bigger and more damaging."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE