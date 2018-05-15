Terror is a family affair for ISIS-linked militant groups in Indonesia

JAKARTA - The coordinated attacks in Surabaya with their mix of military-grade explosives, and women and children being used as cover for suicide bombings, suggest a rising level of tactical sophistication in Indonesia's terrorists.

And if the initial analysis by the police that the Jemaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD) is behind the recent attacks is accurate, then the local terrorist network has truly raised its game.

The JAD loyalists behind this week's back-to-back strikes on churches and the police, and last Tuesday's hostage situation at a detention centre in Depok continues to pose a clear and present danger to Indonesia, and possibly its close neighbours.

This, even though the group's leader Aman Abdurrahman has been locked behind bars for almost a decade for acts of terrorism while he was a member of the supposedly disbanded Jemaah Islamiah (JI).

Elements of JI, which was behind the Christmas Eve and Bali bombings in 2000 and 2002 respectively, now form the backbone of the JAD.

The latest incidents in Surabaya saw three families - children included - with ties to the JAD involved in suicide bombing plots.

Such groups, which are loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, as well as returnees from ISIS territories in the Middle East, pose a growing new threat in Indonesia, said Mr Evan Laksmana, a senior researcher at the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies.

In his analysis for the Australian Strategic Policy Institute yesterday(May15), Mr Laksmana said if it is established that groups in Indonesia with ISIS ties, such as JAD, can plan and execute coordinated attacks for stretches of time, there is cause for concern.

ISIS was quick to claim credit for for the Surabaya attacks, although any direct connection to the JAD sleeper cells that mounted the strikes in Indonesia's second largest city is still being established.

But observers say that there is certainly a whiff of ISIS in the strikes on the churches and the local police station by two families, as well as the plot that was botched up by a third family in nearby Sidoarjo after their bombs exploded prematurely.

Yesterday, a counter-terrorism source told The Straits Times that a key reason why male militants are willing to sacrifice their wives and children in their "martyrdom" was because they did not want their surviving spouse and children being placed in deradilcalisation programmes after their death.

Veteran radicalism analyst Sidney Jones from the Institute for Policy Analysis of Conflict, in her report for the Lowy Institute yesterday said ISIS was "a family affair" from the get-go, with the caliphate deliberately encouraging entire families to migrate, or berhijrah, to Syria to fight or contribute to their cause.

"ISIS managed to turn the concept of jihad into a family affair, with a role for everyone," wrote Ms Jones. "Women were 'lionesses', children were 'cubs'. Everyone was given a sense of mission."

That the "mission" has extended to believers - both men and women - in Indonesia is no surprise.

This is because the JI, and now the JAD, whose members have pledged their allegiance to ISIS, are indoctrinated to remain in a state of war, said Universitas Indonesia terrorism expert Ridlwan Habib.

"To them, the state of Indonesia does not exist - only the caliphate of (ISIS leader) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is legitimate," said Mr Ridlwan, adding JAD members are told to be always prepared to strike - training, casing targets, assembling bombs - when the opportunity arises.

With terrorists ever ready for war, and having taken significant scalps in recent weeks, Indonesian President Joko Widodo is now pushing for tougher anti-terror laws to counter the threat posed by groups such as the JAD.

Mr Laksmana, however, has cautioned that new counter-terrorism laws, while is a step in the right direction, are not the answer to Indonesia's broader terror landscape.

"As one recent study carefully noted, Indonesians aren't lured into joining ISIS simply because of its ideology or propaganda," he said.

"Instead, the study argues that local political and religious dynamics are central issues (and) these include, among others, the pre-existing debates over the role of Islam in public and private life; the lack of restrictions and uneven implementation of legislation on social, political, and religious organisations; and the intra-jihadi community competition where ISIS affiliation is used to bolster the credentials and agendas of some clerics and personalities."

Ms Jones suggests that security agencies map known pro-ISIS networks and document the family ties of sympathisers.

"The government needs to know more about these families and their backgrounds before they can begin to develop more strategic programmes," she added. "The need for this knowledge is urgent. If three families can be involved in two days' worth of terrorist attacks in Surabaya, surely there are more ready to act."