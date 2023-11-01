Terengganu woman run over by car, stabbed 15 times over business dispute

Police loading the body of a 65-year-old woman, who was run over and stabbed, onto a truck in Kuala Berang town in Terengganu. PHOTO: BERNAMA
Updated
21 sec ago
Published
21 min ago

KUALA TERENGGANU – A 65-year-old woman was run over by a car and then stabbed at least 15 times on Wednesday in the Malaysian state of Terengganu over what police believe was a bitter business dispute.

Deputy Commissioner Mazli Mazlan, Terengganu’s police chief, said the victim was a government pensioner from the Kuala Berang town.

Her body was found at around 4am by a security guard at the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office, Bernama reported.

Witnesses said the woman was run over by a car. A 35-year-old woman then approached her and stabbed her at least 15 times.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim and the… suspect (a seamstress) drove somewhere to discuss business matters,” Datuk Mazli said, as quoted by Bernama.

“However, there was an argument that caused the victim to alight the vehicle before being run over by the female suspect, who was driving a Honda Jazz,” he said.

Mr Mazli said the incident stemmed from a dispute over profit sharing between the two.

Bernama reported that the police arrested the suspect at her home in Wakaf Tapai, near Marang, at about 11am on Wednesday.

A meat cleaver believed to be the murder weapon was found.

“Police also arrested a couple to help in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” said Mr Mazli.

More On This Topic
Jealous lover fails to kill himself after murdering girlfriend in Malaysia
Woman stabbed with scissors at laundromat in Malaysia

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top