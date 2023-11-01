Terengganu woman run over by car, stabbed 15 times over business dispute

KUALA TERENGGANU – A 65-year-old woman was run over by a car and then stabbed at least 15 times on Wednesday in the Malaysian state of Terengganu over what police believe was a bitter business dispute.

Deputy Commissioner Mazli Mazlan, Terengganu’s police chief, said the victim was a government pensioner from the Kuala Berang town.

Her body was found at around 4am by a security guard at the Hulu Terengganu Religious Office, Bernama reported.

Witnesses said the woman was run over by a car. A 35-year-old woman then approached her and stabbed her at least 15 times.

“Preliminary investigations found that the victim and the… suspect (a seamstress) drove somewhere to discuss business matters,” Datuk Mazli said, as quoted by Bernama.

“However, there was an argument that caused the victim to alight the vehicle before being run over by the female suspect, who was driving a Honda Jazz,” he said.

Mr Mazli said the incident stemmed from a dispute over profit sharing between the two.

Bernama reported that the police arrested the suspect at her home in Wakaf Tapai, near Marang, at about 11am on Wednesday.

A meat cleaver believed to be the murder weapon was found.

“Police also arrested a couple to help in the investigation according to Section 302 of the Penal Code,” said Mr Mazli.