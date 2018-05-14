Teo Chee Hean, Tharman congratulate Wan Azizah on appointment as Malaysia DPM

Deputy Prime Ministers Teo Chee Hean and Tharman Shanmugaratnam called Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail on Monday (May 14) to congratulate her on her appointment as Deputy Prime Minister, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah was named Malaysia's DPM by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad on Saturday, three days after the country's general election which was won by the alliance led by Tun Dr Mahathir and Dr Wan Azizah.

In their message to Dr Wan Azizah, Mr Teo and Mr Tharman noted the strong bilateral cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia, and looked forward to working closely with her to further strengthen bilateral relations, MFA said.

Mr Teo, who is also Coordinating Minister for National Security, and Mr Tharman, who is also Coordinating Minister for Economic and Social Policies, have also written congratulatory letters to Dr Wan Azizah, as follows:

YAB Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysia

Dear Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah,

My warmest congratulations on your appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia. I would also like to congratulate Pakatan Harapan on its strong win at the 14th General Election, and your victory in your seat of Pandan.

Singapore and Malaysia enjoy strong and long-standing ties, built on mutual trust and respect. We have a good working relationship and regular interactions at all levels from the very top, through to the Ministerial and officials' levels. We co-operate closely in the economic, social and security dimensions.

I look forward to working closely with you and your team to deepen and strengthen our cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral fora for the mutual benefit of the people of both our countries.

Poh Yim and I wish you and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim the best of health and success, and look forward to meeting you in the near future.

Yours sincerely,

TEO CHEE HEAN

-----------------------------------

YAB Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail

Deputy Prime Minister

Malaysia

Dear Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah,

Congratulations on your new appointment as Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia as well as Pakatan Harapan's victory at the 14th General Election, and your landslide win in Pandan. Your strong leadership as President of Pakatan Harapan and as President of Parti Keadilan Rakyat were important in securing victory.

Singapore and Malaysia are close neighbours and partners. We have longstanding and deep ties at many levels. We have also cooperated in a broad range of sectors from trade and investment through to defence and tourism. In addition, we work well together in regional and international fora, such as Asean, WTO, Apec, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. I look forward to continuing the positive collaboration between Singapore and Malaysia.

I wish you and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim good health, happiness, and success. I look forward to meeting you soon.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM