Tens of thousands flock to Manila for Black Nazarene feast as Covid-19 rules eased

MANILA – Thousands of devotees of a 17th-century statue of a dark-skinned Jesus Christ thronged the streets of Manila over the weekend, as relaxed Covid-19 rules allowed people to venerate the Black Nazarene up close.

Over 88,000 people joined the 6km procession held in the early hours of Sunday, though this was only a fraction of the mammoth crowd that used to come together every Jan 9 for a chance to worship the life-sized effigy they believe can perform miracles.

The Feast of the Black Nazarene, or the Nazareno to the locals, is the biggest religious event in the predominantly Catholic Philippines and one of the largest displays of religious fervour in the world.

The Nazareno was brought to Manila by Augustinian friars from Mexico in 1607. It is believed that it acquired its dark colour after the statue was charred when the ship carrying it caught fire.

Before the pandemic, a million barefoot devotees would join the hours-long Traslacion or transfer procession, where the Nazareno is paraded from the grandstand in the capital’s biggest park to Quiapo Church.