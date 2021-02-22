Tens of thousands evacuated in south Philippines as storm nears

MANILA • The Philippine authorities have evacuated tens of thousands of people in the south of the country yesterday as tropical storm Dujuan approached.

About 51,400 people have been moved to 331 evacuation centres in the provinces of Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Butuan City, the disaster risk reduction and management agency said.

Power was cut off in 12 of 19 localities of Surigao del Sur province yesterday due to floods brought by moderate to heavy rain dumped by the storm, which was still hovering over the waters.

The first storm to hit the Philippines this year maintained its maximum sustained winds of 65kmh and gusts of up to 80kmh, the state weather bureau said in its 2pm report yesterday.

Known locally as Auring, the storm was forecast to make landfall in the Dinagat Islands-Eastern Samar-Leyte area, about 600km to 700km south of Manila, between yesterday evening and this morning.

The storm was 320km east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and has started moving north-westwards at 15kmh. Landslides are expected to be triggered by the heavy rain, although the storm may weaken into a tropical depression before it makes landfall.

"The possibility that the storm will maintain its strength until landfall is not yet ruled out," warned the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration.

An average of 20 typhoons pass through the Philippines every year, in most cases forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

