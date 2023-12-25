Tens of thousands affected as floods hit Thailand’s south

Updated
41 sec ago
Published
16 min ago

BANGKOK - Floods caused by intense rainfall have affected tens of thousands of people in Thailand’s deep south, officials said on Dec 25, with some roads and railway lines forced to close.

At least a dozen schools in the provinces of Yala and Narathiwat have been forced to close, while footage from the region showed homes and shops inundated with murky brown waters and residents taking refuge on upper floors.

The heavy rain also caused problems at sea, with at least seven boats sunk in the Gulf of Thailand and Andaman Sea since Dec 22.

The kingdom’s state railway company said track subsidence meant that trains heading south to the Malaysian border were stopping at Yala, which is 100km away.

The authorities have warned residents in the provinces to be ready to evacuate if the floods get worse. AFP

More On This Topic
27 tourists and 3 crew members rescued after boat capsizes off Pattaya
Pregnant Malaysian woman, daughter die after boat capsizes in Krabi

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top