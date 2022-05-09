Tempers flare as machines glitch, queues stretch for hours as Filipinos hold out for right to vote

MANILA - The polling precinct where she signed up to vote did not open till 6am, but Ms Estrella Gabino, 69, thought it best to go early. As a house help, she is used to waking up at 4am anyway.

Despite reaching the polling station early, she still had to queue for an hour and a half to cast her ballot, as there were already at least a hundred people ahead of her.

Those who came after her were not as lucky.

Most had to queue along the streets for up to eight hours, baked by a searing morning sun outside the precinct in a gated community in Parañaque city, south of the capital Manila.

This scene was happening elsewhere across the Philippines, as voting machines were plagued by paper jams, unreadable ballots and printing issues, amid a massive wave of voters mobilised by one of the Philippines' most heated electoral races in over 30 years.

In a video posted on Twitter, a teacher on poll duty was seen slapping the side of a voting machine to get it to spew out a stuck ballot sheet.

In many precincts, the heat and the crowd were just too much for some.

A poll watcher in Manila's Tondo district suffered bruises after he lost consciousness and fell to the ground as the day's temperature soared to 35 deg C.

In Biliran town, 900km south of Manila, a 70-year-old man reportedly died of heat stroke.

On Facebook and Twitter, voters complained about a host of deficiencies in the voting process itself.

Many places did not have enough voting booths. At one precinct in Manila, there were no special provisions for the elderly and people with disabilities, leaving them to join regular queues.