Temperatures in northern Thailand can dip to 14 deg C, heavy rain expected in the south

BANGKOK – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned on Dec 19 of high pressure covering northern Thailand, causing temperatures to drop to 14 deg C, with another 2 deg C decrease expected.

In the south, heavy rainfall is forecasted, with a 40 per cent chance of rain.

There are concerns about sudden floods and flash floods, with waves reaching up to 2m.

Forecast for the next 24 hours

The high-pressure system will continue to cover northern Thailand, bringing cool to cold weather in the mornings, with temperatures expected to drop by another 2 deg C.

Meanwhile, the westerly wind from Myanmar will affect the northern and northeastern regions.

Residents in the affected areas are advised to take precautions against the changing weather.

Farmers in the northern regions should also prepare for potential damage to agricultural products.

Heavy rain expected in the south, moderate air pollution in central Thailand

Heavy rainfall is expected in Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat due to the northeast monsoon affecting the Gulf of Thailand, while the Andaman Sea will experience moderate waves.

People in southern Thailand should be cautious of heavy rain, which may lead to flash floods and mudslides, especially in areas near mountain slopes and low-lying regions.

The Gulf of Thailand will have waves up to 2m high, with higher waves in areas with thunderstorms.

In central Thailand, including Bangkok and its surrounding areas, there is moderate air pollution due to smoke and dust accumulation.

However, air circulation remains fairly good. THE NATION/ASIA NEWS NETWORK