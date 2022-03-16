Telcos push back as Malaysia sticks to single operator for 5G

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia declared on Wednesday (March 16) that it would press ahead with its original plan to roll out the fifth-generation (5G) wireless network under state-owned Digital Nasional (DNB), spurning the powerful telco lobby that had been demanding that the government allow a second operator.

The new plan comes with an offer to private mobile operators to become stakeholders by subscribing to up to 70 per cent of equity in the state-owned 5G monopoly. This equity offer is conditional upon them agreeing to acquire spectrum from DNB under a wholesale agreement.