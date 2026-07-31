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Teen stabbed dead by schoolmate in Philippine high school

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  • A 13-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a 14-year-old schoolmate at Las Pinas National High School during recess.
  • The attack happened in front of a classroom on the school's fourth floor, targeting the victim's left chest.
  • The victim was rushed to hospital but died shortly after; police have not disclosed the motive or the attacker's status.

AI generated

MANILA - A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old male schoolmate at their campus in the Philippine city of Las Pinas on the afternoon of July 31, the police said.

The incident occurred in front of a classroom on the fourth floor of the Las Pinas National High School, according to a police report.

“The students... had an altercation during their recess time when (one of them) drew a bladed weapon and stabbed the victim at the left portion (of his) chest,” the police said.

“Subsequently, the victim was rushed by the faculty to Las Pinas District Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead by (the attending physician) at about 4.53pm,” they added.

The police report did not immediately say whether the alleged attacker was turned over to social workers nor detail any possible motive for the incident. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.