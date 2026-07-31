Teen stabbed dead by schoolmate in Philippine high school

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MANILA - A 13-year-old boy was stabbed to death by a 14-year-old male schoolmate at their campus in the Philippine city of Las Pinas on the afternoon of July 31, the police said.

The incident occurred in front of a classroom on the fourth floor of the Las Pinas National High School, according to a police report.

“The students... had an altercation during their recess time when (one of them) drew a bladed weapon and stabbed the victim at the left portion (of his) chest,” the police said.

“Subsequently, the victim was rushed by the faculty to Las Pinas District Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead by (the attending physician) at about 4.53pm,” they added.

The police report did not immediately say whether the alleged attacker was turned over to social workers nor detail any possible motive for the incident. PHILIPPINE DAILY INQUIRER/ASIA NEWS NETWORK