Teenager in Vietnam loses most of left hand in improvised firework explosion

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A 15-year-old boy in Vietnam suffered a near-total loss of his left hand after an injury caused by an explosive firework.

– The 108 Central Military Hospital in Hanoi provided emergency treatment to a 15-year-old boy who suffered the near-total loss of his left hand in a severe injury caused by an improvised explosive firework.

On Jan 23, doctors admitted him in critical condition following a firework explosion.

The teenager was brought to hospital approximately three hours after the incident, with his left hand almost completely crushed and serious soft tissue injuries to his left thigh.

Dr Nguyen Quang Vinh, of the Department of Upper Limb Surgery and Microsurgery, said this was one of the most severe cases of firework-related injuries he has seen. The patient’s hand was nearly destroyed, he added.

Injuries caused by fireworks or explosive devices are often extremely complex, making the restoration of individual fingers extraordinarily difficult, he said.

Despite prompt emergency care and urgent surgery, and after extensive efforts by the medical team, doctors were able to preserve only two of the boy’s five fingers. The entire palm and wrist area sustained devastating damage, meaning the treatment process is expected to be prolonged and will require multiple further surgeries.

In the long term, he is likely to regain very limited function in his hand.

Dr Vinh said that every year, particularly in the three months leading up to the Lunar New Year, the department treats numerous firework-related accidents, most involving adolescents.

In recent years, however, such cases have been occurring sporadically throughout the year rather than being confined to festive periods.

The teenager has undergone surgical debridement to remove crushed tissue and foreign objects, including firework fragments.

In the next few weeks, doctors will continue treatment by covering necrotic areas with skin flaps, and after several months, they plan to perform toe-to-thumb transfer surgery to replace the lost thumb.

Even so, he will have to accept the permanent loss of at least two fingers, according to the medical team.

Dr Vinh warned the public, especially young people, never to underestimate the dangers of explosive materials.

Doctors said accidents caused by fireworks are entirely preventable, yet continue to occur. Just moments of carelessness can lead not only to permanent loss of limb function, but can also directly threaten lives.

The doctor also stressed that in the event of a fireworks-related accident, the injured person should receive basic first aid, including wound dressing and immobilisation, and be transported without dela to the nearest medical facility, as delays may result in the loss of critical time for emergency treatment.

Out of this deeply regrettable case, Dr Vinh expressed hope that families, schools and society will strengthen supervision, education and awareness among adolescents so that the sound of fireworks no longer comes at the cost of young people’s health, future and lives. VIETNAM NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK