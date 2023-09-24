Teen drowns after saving another swimmer in Lumut, Malaysia

IPOH - A 19-year-old youth died while trying to save another person who was almost drowning at the Teluk Senangin beach in Lumut, Malaysia.

Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) Manjung district officer Captain Suliana Mohamad said the incident happened at around 10am on Sunday.

She said the victim has been identified as Mr Muhammad Fahmi Hafizi Mohd Fadzli from Sungai Bakap in Penang.

“When the victim was swimming in the sea, he saw another person almost drowning and swam towards that direction to help him.

“The person who was almost drowning was saved, but the victim drowned shortly after he was pulled by the waves, and vanished.

“Search and rescue operations team is still trying to locate the victim with the help of the firemen and fishermen,” she said, adding that due to the bad weather, the operations had to be stopped for a while. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK