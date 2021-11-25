'Technically bankrupt' Garuda moves to restructure S$13.4 billion debt

JAKARTA - Indonesia's flagship carrier Garuda Indonesia is negotiating with its creditors to restructure its US$9.78 billion (S$13.4 billion) debt, with the government indicating that chances of an immediate bailout are slim.

The airline, plagued by a wide range of internal issues from corruption to excessive aircraft leases that have been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, is planning a restructuring which is expected to shrink its debt to US$3.69 billion, according to the Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).