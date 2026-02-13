Straitstimes.com header logo

TB situation under control: Johor government

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Lung with virus, rsv infection, long covid, world tuberculois day, air pollution and cancer concept

The state health and environment committee chairman said the situation is under control and urged the public not to panic.

PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: ISTOCKPHOTO

Google Preferred Source badge

JOHOR BAHRU No new tuberculosis (TB) cases have been reported in Johor so far, says state health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said that the situation is under control and called on the public not to panic as there are standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to handle the disease.

“The Health Ministry has experience in handling the disease and knows what to do.

“They have clear SOPs in managing the disease and preventing its spread,” he said in a press conference.

Mr Ling said this in response to a question from the media about the TB cluster in Kota Tinggi and whether any new cases have been reported in the state.

On Feb 5, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the emergence of a TB cluster in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi, with 33 positive cases detected following the screening of 804 close contacts.

One death was reported in the cluster, but it was not caused by TB infection.

On Feb 12, Johor education and information committee chairman Aznan Tamin said that three pupils who tested positive for TB in Johor

have recovered

, while the remaining four are still receiving treatment. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

More on this topic
TB outbreak in Malaysia: Is there a need to defer travel plans?
TB outbreak in Malaysia: Mask up when travelling during festive period, experts say
See more on

Malaysia

Johor

Infectious diseases

Johor Bahru

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.