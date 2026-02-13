TB situation under control: Johor government

Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

The state health and environment committee chairman said the situation is under control and urged the public not to panic.

– No new tuberculosis (TB) cases have been reported in Johor so far, says state health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon.

He said that the situation is under control and called on the public not to panic as there are standard operating procedures (SOPs) in place to handle the disease.

“The Health Ministry has experience in handling the disease and knows what to do.

“They have clear SOPs in managing the disease and preventing its spread,” he said in a press conference.

Mr Ling said this in response to a question from the media about the TB cluster in Kota Tinggi and whether any new cases have been reported in the state.

On Feb 5, Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the emergence of a TB cluster in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi, with 33 positive cases detected following the screening of 804 close contacts.

One death was reported in the cluster, but it was not caused by TB infection.