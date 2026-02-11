Sign up now: Get insights on the biggest stories in Malaysia

Experts advised the public to get themselves checked should they experience symptoms.

– With 10 new tuberculosis (TB) clusters reported in Malaysia as at Feb 7, experts are advising those travelling during the festive rush to take safety measures.

People should put on face masks while travelling and seek medical treatment early if they show symptoms, says Universiti Malaya professor of epidemiology and public health Rafdzah Ahmad Zaki.

“If you are unwell, it is best not to travel but since it is the festive season, many would like to balik kampung and meet their families. So if you have any symptoms, it is advisable to get yourself checked.

“The other thing is to wear a mask to prevent bacteria or viruses from spreading, especially in public transport. It is not just TB, there are also other kinds of infectious diseases,” she said.

Dr Rafdzah also advised the public to keep doors and windows open when there is a gathering, to ensure good ventilation.

She said that as TB is an infectious disease and the incubation period is long, it will spread if transmission is not controlled.

“So when a case is detected, we do more active screening and thus find more cases,” she said, adding that people needed to be more vigilant.

Federation of Private Medical Practitioners Associations Malay­sia president, Dr Shanmuganathan T.V. Ganeson, said the Medical Examination Monitoring Agency has an important role in TB screening.

“This is an important public health layer that helps identify cases early and links individuals to care. TB control works best when everyone in the country – citizens and non-citizens alike – has access to screening and treatment.

“Any gaps in access, coverage, or willingness to seek care can create blind spots for infectious diseases,” he said.

“TB control is most effective when individuals diagnosed with TB can complete treatment without interruption. If treatment is disrupted, there is a risk of ongoing transmission and drug resistance,” he said.

He also said not all tuberculosis was pulmonary (lung TB). Extra-pulmonary TB can affect lymph nodes, bones, joints, the spine and other organs.

These forms are generally not infectious because they do not involve the airways, he said.

“Transmission concern mainly arises with active pulmonary TB, where bacteria can be released into the air. This distinction is important to reduce unnecessary fear or stigma, as a person with extra-pulmonary TB alone does not typically pose a transmission risk to others.”

Last week, it was reported that 33 TB cases were detected in Kota Tinggi, Johor, with all patients currently under treatment.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat that Selangor led with four clusters, while a significant cluster was identified in Johor. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK