Talks on electoral pact between Anwar's PKR and Muda for Johor polls collapse

KUALA LUMPUR - Negotiations on an electoral pact between Opposition Leader Anwar Ibrahim's Parti Keadilan Rakyat(PKR) and ex-Cabinet minister Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman's Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for the Johor election have collapsed.

Mr Syed Saddiq said on Friday (Feb 18) that official negotiations between both parties were considered to be over after PKR decided it would name its candidates for the remaining seven out of 20 seats it is contesting, effectively closing the door on ceding any seats to Muda.

The collapse of the deal could put Muda on a collision course with the opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) led by Datuk Seri Anwar, should it choose to contest seats where PKR is fielding candidates.

Muda is a youth-based party that will be making its electoral debut in Johor.

It is not a part of PH, but has agreed to individually negotiate with the pact's three member parties to get each of them to cede a few seats to it.

Although its talks with PKR have failed, Muda reached an accord with PH's two other components, Parti Amanah Negara and Democratic Action Party (DAP), last week. Amanah ceded four out of its 20-seat share in Johor to Muda, while DAP ceded two out of the 16 seats it was supposed to contest.

The negotiations took place under PH's "big tent" policy- an attempt to unite all opposition parties and prevent multi-cornered fights that tend to work against the opposition parties. The strategy is meant to enable PH to present a united front for a general election widely expected later this year.

Muda had wanted three seats - Larkin, Kempas and Gambir - from PKR, but the three offered to them were entirely different. Both failed to agree on a resolution ahead of a self imposed deadline on Sunday (Feb 13).

Mr Anwar initially seemed to have left some room for negotiations when he announced candidates for only 13 seats on Monday despite being scheduled to announce all 20. But the prospects of a deal looked gloomy as the seats announced included the three seats that Muda had been negotiating for.

No progress was reported despite both parties publicly reiterating their commitment to work out a deal. Mr Anwar is now scheduled to announce the rest of the PKR candidates during another trip to central Johor this Saturday (Feb 19).

Mr Syed Saddiq said that Muda still intends to prevent multi-cornered clashes with PH in Johor and that it is still open to any fresh negotiations to that end.

Muda members will meet this weekend to decide the next course of action, but Mr Syed Saddiq has hinted that PKR and Muda might end up clashing with each other.

"If the seat overlap between PKR and Muda can't be averted, Muda leaves the decision in the hands of Johor voters," he said.