Talk of new Melaka chief minister swirls as aides seen packing up

MELAKA - A new chief minister of Melaka is expected to be sworn in on Friday.

Speculation that Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali has resigned surfaced after his aides were seen clearing their desks on Wednesday, apparently to pave the way for officials from the incoming administration.

A reliable source at the Chief Minister’s Office told The Star that the swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3pm on Friday.

“However, the media has to wait for the official announcement from the State Secretary on whether the ceremony would proceed or otherwise,” the source said.

State Investment, Industry, Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Committee chairman Ab Rauf Yusoh is tipped to be the new chief minister.

However, the source said the final decision is up to federal leaders as well as Melaka Governor Mohd Ali Rustam.

“We have to wait until Friday,” he said.

It has also been learnt that Mr Sulaiman and Datuk Seri Ab Rauf met Tun Dr Mohd Ali on Wednesday morning.

Among the matters discussed was the inclusion of two Democratic Action Party assemblymen in the new exco line-up.

Several Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblymen are also expected to be dropped from the line-up.

On Monday, Deputy Prime Minister Zahid Hamidi said Melaka may see the formation of a unity government. He said this was in line with the unity government at federal level.

Attempts to obtain a comment from Mr Sulaiman have been unsuccessful since Tuesday.

On Oct 4, 2021, Mr Sulaiman’s administration collapsed when four assemblymen withdrew their support for the BN/Perikatan Nasional-led state government.

This led to a state election being held in November, with BN securing a thumping victory and Mr Sulaiman being sworn in as chief minister once again.

Speculation then emerged in July 2022 that a motion for a no-confidence vote against him would be tabled during state assembly proceedings.

However, the motion failed to materialise and was dismissed as a mere rumour. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK