Taleban claims to have caught two Malaysians fighting for ISIS-linked militants in Kabul

KUALA LUMPUR (THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - Two Malaysian militants believed to be fighting alongside the Afghan affiliate of the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), known as Islamic State Khorasan (IS-K), have been detained by Taleban authorities.

Britain's The Times quoted Taleban CID chief Maulawi Saifullah Mohammed saying that six militants - four Afghans and two Malaysians - were detained following a gun battle on the western side of Kabul on Thursday (Aug 26) night.

"Four are Afghans but it seems the other two are Malaysians.

"They aren't as tough as they think they are. We've just beaten the armies from 36 Nato countries so we know we can capture and kill ISIS wherever we find them," he said.

However, the report did not identify the Malaysians.

Battles between Taleban and IS-K fighters have been raging in Kabul following a suicide attack at Kabul airport which saw 200 dead, including American troops.

IS-K is opposed by both the US and the Taleban.

IS-K aims to establish an Islamic caliphate in what was once known as the Khorasan region, made up of present-day north-eastern Iran, parts of Afghanistan and some parts of Central Asia.

The IS-K is active in South and Central Asia.