'Take my shop, I don't have RM50,000,' says third Kelantan trader hit by stiff Covid-19 fine

PETALING JAYA (THE STAR/ASIA NEW NETWORK) - Another small trader in Kelantan has been hit with a RM50,000 (S$16,200) compound fine for allegedly violating the movement control order (MCO).

Mr Mansah Marjurin, 47, who runs a sundry shop at Jalan Chempaka in state capital Kota Baru is the third person hit by the stiff fine, after a burger seller and a rojak seller complained publicly about the issue.

The fines appeared to have been the highest imposed on people for a single offence during the MCO.

Speaking to Berita Harian Malaysia newspaper, Mr Mansah said that he had closed the shop for the day but had opened the door for a relative who dropped in for a visit.

"Take my sundry shop as payment, as I definitely cannot pay the RM50,000 compound," said Mr Mansah.

The other two traders were also issued the fines on Sunday (April 25) by Kelantan police for breaking MCO health protocols.

Pirme Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on Wednesday urged enforcement agencies to exercise prudence in doing their work.

“I understand the difficulties faced by the people in finding a source of income to ensure their survival in this pandemic situation,” he said in his speech at the launch of an event, as reported by MalaysiaNow online news.

“Some try to run small businesses to cover their expenses, selling burgers, snacks, drinks or the harvest from their crops. They are not company owners or large business establishments. They are only licensed to run their own small businesses,” the premier was quoted as saying.

Kelantan has been hit badly by the current third wave of coronavirus infections. Unlike most other states, its state government has banned the annual Ramadan food bazaars and disallowed Muslims from performing in mosques the evening terawih prayers during the fasting month.

Under the health protocols in place in Kelantan, all business premises must shut down at 10pm.

Mr Mansah, speaking about his angst, said his house instalments have been due for seven months now and the bank has repossessed his car since the MCO began last year.

"I had already locked up all the doors, but at 10pm, my wife's relative came by and we were seated talking inside the shop," he said

"The small door was left open, as children were going in and out. It was not for customers. I was shocked when the police came and asked why I was still operating.

"I showed them the locked grilles but I was still issued a RM50,000 compound," added the father of three young children aged between three and nine years old.

He said he has no clue as to what to do and has yet to go to the District Health Office to make an appeal.

"If they ask me to pay, I definitely can't. Take my shop," said Mr Mansah, who is originally from Bukit Tinggi, Klang in Selangor.

The media had reported Kelantan police chief Shafien Mamat saying that he is re-examining the RM50,000 compounds issued to three traders.