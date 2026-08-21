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TAIPEI – Taiwan’s coast guard said on Aug 21 it warned off and shadowed a Chinese research ship sailing in sensitive waters to the island’s west, the third time the vessel has appeared since May in what Taipei sees as ongoing maritime provocation.

China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and recognises no claims of sovereignty by the government in Taipei, including in the waters around the island.

Taiwan has complained of regular appearances by Chinese ships, including China’s coast guard, in waters near Taiwan as part of “grey zone” harassment designed to pressure Taipei and give an impression of Chinese jurisdiction.

The coast guard said the ship, the Tongji, which was commissioned only in 2025, appeared late on Aug 20 24.9 nautical miles north-west of the Penghu islands, which lie in the strait and are home to major Taiwanese military bases.

The ship was not observed deploying or towing any instruments, and the coast guard said it sent one of its patrol boats to sail alongside the Tongji and broadcast “strong” warnings for it to leave.

As of the morning of Aug 21, the ship was 28 nautical miles west-south-west of Taiwan’s Liuqiu island, a popular tourist destination at the bottom part of the strait, continuing to sail south-east, the coast guard said in a statement.

Taiwan’s coast guard said it would proactively deploy its ships to respond to Chinese vessels, “firmly defending national sovereignty and ensuring the safety of our nation’s waters”.

China’s military also operates around Taiwan on an almost daily basis.

Taiwan first spotted the Tongji in waters near the island in May, saying that, at least on one occasion, it was observed lowering ropes into the water, suspected to be the deployment of scientific instruments for “illegal” survey operations.

Chinese state media says the Tongji has all-weather operational capability and can carry remotely operated vehicles, laboratories and unmanned systems. REUTERS